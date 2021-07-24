Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abdullah Al Noman

Landing Page

Abdullah Al Noman
Abdullah Al Noman
  • Save
Landing Page illustration dropbox font sharp grotesk home page above the fold landing page managing app hero figma ui
Download color palette

Thank you for viewing 🤝. I was experimenting with the Sharp Grotesk aka The Dropbox Font and came up with this idea. Please let me know your thought and don't forget to share your love 😍

Checkout my Figma Community Profile | Lets connect at Linkedin | Illustration by Craftwork

Have a good day!

Abdullah Al Noman
Abdullah Al Noman

More by Abdullah Al Noman

View profile
    • Like