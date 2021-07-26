Versi® – Mobile Insurance App

Let's bring some mobile designs to our agency account!

Today I want to share our recent project – Versi®. It's a all-in-one insurance mobile app. Here you can see first bunch of screens.

I hope you enjoy this as well as previous one so don't hesitate to press like button! 🌞

---

Follow us on Facebook / LinkedIn / Instagram

Also, visit our Magazine to read more about design, development, project management, and many other topics!

Have a project? Let's talk: hello@unikorns.work