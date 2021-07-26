Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dima Miro
Unikorns Agency

Versi® – Mobile Insurance App

Dima Miro
Unikorns Agency
Dima Miro for Unikorns Agency
Versi® – Mobile Insurance App dashboard feed cards event calendar profile onboarding insurtech insurance branding logo unikorns application app design ux interface ui
  1. Versi 01.png
  2. Versi 02.png
  3. Versi 03.png
  4. Versi 04.png
  5. Versi 05.png

Let's bring some mobile designs to our agency account!
Today I want to share our recent project – Versi®. It's a all-in-one insurance mobile app. Here you can see first bunch of screens.

I hope you enjoy this as well as previous one so don't hesitate to press like button! 🌞

---

Unikorns Agency
Unikorns Agency
We make next-gen websites for modern businesses
