Jonathan Garcia

Home Finder Landing Page

Jonathan Garcia
Jonathan Garcia
  • Save
Home Finder Landing Page ui ai agents realestates vector 003 illustration design dailyui challenge branding
Download color palette

This is my third day with the daily UI challenge, this time I chose real estates to create a landing page offering an AI technology for agents.

The illustration used was taken from: People vector created by stories - www.freepik.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Jonathan Garcia
Jonathan Garcia

More by Jonathan Garcia

View profile
    • Like