Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jarred Fourie

Dairy Farm Store Landing page hero design

Jarred Fourie
Jarred Fourie
  • Save
Dairy Farm Store Landing page hero design ux design ui ux design product design store design website design online store store landing page website landing page dairy cow raw milk milk store landing page website ui
Download color palette

HELLO!
I was frustred all day playing with 30 different website ideas and I just couldn't get something that felt right. Grabbing a drink from frustration I realized I should just make a site about what I enjoy most, milk!
Full landing page on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124070715/Dairy-Cow-Store-Website-Design-Landing-page

Have a good weekend :)

Jarred Fourie
Jarred Fourie

More by Jarred Fourie

View profile
    • Like