Dairy Farm Store Landing page hero design

HELLO!
I was frustred all day playing with 30 different website ideas and I just couldn't get something that felt right. Grabbing a drink from frustration I realized I should just make a site about what I enjoy most, milk!
Full landing page on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124070715/Dairy-Cow-Store-Website-Design-Landing-page
Have a good weekend :)