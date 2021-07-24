Giorgi Khoshtaria

Glassmorphism Bank Card Concept

Glassmorphism Bank Card Concept 2021 credit debit concept card bank neo modern glassmorphism ux ui
My second shot at Dribbble!

I am open for interesting job inquiries ^_^|
My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/giorgikhosht/
My Email: giorgixosht@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
