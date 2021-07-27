Kailash B

Amazon app - Splash screen exploration

Kailash B
Kailash B
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble-Amazon.mp4
  2. Amazon-Logo.mp4

Hey Everyone,

I worked on this amazon app splash screen exploration last year.

Let me know what do you guys think💭?

My social handles👇:
Instagram|Twitter|LinkedIn|Behance

Kailash B
Kailash B
turning my thoughts into motion ◆
Hire Me

More by Kailash B

View profile
    • Like