Mobile Workplace Scheduling app

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Scedaroo is a mobile app to book working spaces (meetings or flex-spaces). Connecting to most working space locations to enable users to always find a spot to work. The design process mainly focussed on how to structure clearly which times are available at which location.