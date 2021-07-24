Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mobile Workplace Scheduling app

Mobile Workplace Scheduling app appointment design mobile booking flow scheduler logo branding app design app ux ui
Scedaroo is a mobile app to book working spaces (meetings or flex-spaces). Connecting to most working space locations to enable users to always find a spot to work. The design process mainly focussed on how to structure clearly which times are available at which location.

