Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, Folks.
Continue to work one by one design, here is the new logodust web Redesign . Glad to share with you :D
About Project: Logodust is a growing library of unused logo designs that have been made open source. The logos below can be downloaded unlimited times and used by anyone. For personal & commercial projects. No attribution required. Perfect to help you launch your next mvp or mockup even faster.
Problem : not giving proper message and brand awareness. client not happy about the overall website. Not giving clear message so client loosing potential user. Adding more features
old site: https://www.logodust.com/
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
🌎 VIEW MORE WORKS ON:
DRIBBBLE | INSTAGRAM |UPLABS | BEHANCE
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Get a quick discussion about your project, Schedule a Discussion
I am available For Freelance Project, part-time or Remote job.
say hello@mahadihasanrony500@gmail.com