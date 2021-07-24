Mehedi Hasan Roni

logodust web Redesign

Mehedi Hasan Roni
Mehedi Hasan Roni
Hire Me
  • Save
logodust web Redesign header exploration landing page landing 3d gradient logomaker exploration homepage redesign website trending layout ux interface visual minimal logo web ui
logodust web Redesign header exploration landing page landing 3d gradient logomaker exploration homepage redesign website trending layout ux interface visual minimal logo web ui
logodust web Redesign header exploration landing page landing 3d gradient logomaker exploration homepage redesign website trending layout ux interface visual minimal logo web ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 21.jpg
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 22.jpg
  3. Dribbble shot HD - 23.jpg

Hi, Folks.
Continue to work one by one design, here is the new logodust web Redesign . Glad to share with you :D

About Project: Logodust is a growing library of unused logo designs that have been made open source. The logos below can be downloaded unlimited times and used by anyone. For personal & commercial projects. No attribution required. Perfect to help you launch your next mvp or mockup even faster.

Problem : not giving proper message and brand awareness. client not happy about the overall website. Not giving clear message so client loosing potential user. Adding more features

old site: https://www.logodust.com/


----------------------------------------------------------------------------

🌎 VIEW MORE WORKS ON:

DRIBBBLE | INSTAGRAM |UPLABS | BEHANCE

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Get a quick discussion about your project, Schedule a Discussion

I am available For Freelance Project, part-time or Remote job.
say hello@mahadihasanrony500@gmail.com

Mehedi Hasan Roni
Mehedi Hasan Roni
Design Awesome Experience,Availabe for_Freelance/Remote job.
Hire Me

More by Mehedi Hasan Roni

View profile
    • Like