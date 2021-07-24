Hi, Folks.

Continue to work one by one design, here is the new logodust web Redesign . Glad to share with you :D

About Project: Logodust is a growing library of unused logo designs that have been made open source. The logos below can be downloaded unlimited times and used by anyone. For personal & commercial projects. No attribution required. Perfect to help you launch your next mvp or mockup even faster.

Problem : not giving proper message and brand awareness. client not happy about the overall website. Not giving clear message so client loosing potential user. Adding more features

old site: https://www.logodust.com/



