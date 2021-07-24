Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
artemedes

Eagle Logo

artemedes
artemedes
Eagle Logo
"Eagle Business Funding" is a loan giving company for both Business startups and Real Estate.
Client ask for a mascot style logo and this was one of my concept prepared for them.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
artemedes
artemedes

