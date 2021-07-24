Order Details Page Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Everyone!
This is a dashboard of the order details page, where users can list all orders and access the orders easily. There are easily sorting buttons according to the order status and order tracking can be done easily.
Hope you like it. Don't forget to press Like and leave a comment to Support Our Team.
Thank You !!
We are available now for the freelance project - thedashstudiobd@gmail.com