Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
The Nynteen
TheDash Studio

Order Details Page Dashboard

The Nynteen
TheDash Studio
The Nynteen for TheDash Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Order Details Page Dashboard uxui designer order order page merchant dashboard ux inspiration ui inspiration ux designer ui designer designer dashboard design dashboard order details page vector icon design uxui design ux design ui design ux ui
Order Details Page Dashboard uxui designer order order page merchant dashboard ux inspiration ui inspiration ux designer ui designer designer dashboard design dashboard order details page vector icon design uxui design ux design ui design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Order Details Page.png
  2. Order Details Page 2.png

Hi Everyone!

This is a dashboard of the order details page, where users can list all orders and access the orders easily. There are easily sorting buttons according to the order status and order tracking can be done easily.

Hope you like it. Don't forget to press Like and leave a comment to Support Our Team.
Thank You !!

We are available now for the freelance project - thedashstudiobd@gmail.com

TheDash Studio
TheDash Studio
Hire Us

More by TheDash Studio

View profile
    • Like