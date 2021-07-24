Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MARVEL — website 2020. Showreel

Fragment of the MARVEL website 2020 project.

Thanks to Bruno Arizio for the animation.
I was very interested in repeating his work

All materials were used for non-commercial purposes
and belong to its owners

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
