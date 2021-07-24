InnovationSync

Music App Onboarding Screens

InnovationSync
InnovationSync
  • Save
Music App Onboarding Screens interface design mobile app typography product design minimal onboarding screen app design digitaldesign ui branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d webdesign illustration animation flatdesign innovationsync
Download color palette

Hi Friends!
Here is our Onboarding Screens Design for Music App.
Hope you all like it.
Feel free to share your thoughts.

Contact us for Projects.
Website: www.innovationsync.com
Email: innovationsync1@gmail.com
Instagram: InnovationSync1

InnovationSync
InnovationSync

More by InnovationSync

View profile
    • Like