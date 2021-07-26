Artence Magazine | Promo Animation

Hey everyone,

I'm glad to share with you my new E-Commerce project called Artence. As conceived, this is a magazine about the art of the era of modernism and postmodernism. At the moment you see the promo page, stay tuned not to miss new shots!

Cheers!

What do you think about the shot? Let me know your thoughts in the comments!

Want something like that? Just email me!

📩 ivngbv@gmail.com

Behance | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook