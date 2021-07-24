Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
artemedes

Shawarma Logo

artemedes
artemedes
  • Save
Shawarma Logo design illustration branding company logo shawarma logo logo design logo
Download color palette

"Shawarma Shack" is famous restaurent in Dubai.
I incorporate "S+S" and shawarma in the logo.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
artemedes
artemedes

More by artemedes

View profile
    • Like