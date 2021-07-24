Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Szczurowsky - Logo Design

szczurowsky rat it specialist it exari
Designing this logo gave me lots of fun! This project was made for IT specialist and programmer called "Szczurowsky". The concept was making a rat wearing a hat that often sticks to that "detective" cartoon style.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
