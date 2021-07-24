Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sebastien Garciaz

Pelican

Sebastien Garciaz
Sebastien Garciaz
  • Save
Pelican las terrenas crypto cryptocurrencies dominican republic design logo pelican branding
Pelican las terrenas crypto cryptocurrencies dominican republic design logo pelican branding
Download color palette
  1. peli-color.png
  2. peli-bw.png

Pelican logo for a crypto real estate app in dominican republic

Sebastien Garciaz
Sebastien Garciaz
Hi! I'm a creative developer and visual designer.

More by Sebastien Garciaz

View profile
    • Like