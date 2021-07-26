Noa Carmel

Travelly - virtual travel guide

Travelly - virtual travel guide ux mobile app travel dark mode ui
Hi Friends,

So let me introduce you to Travelly. A virtual travel guide where you can book and explore new trips, accommodations and flights. With this concept I wanted to create a travel app that has some different features such as translation assistance and travel blogging. This will eventually lead to more user engagement. Which I think is really important for community building. Which I think is a great way for growing any business.

Hope you guys like this concept! Available for new projects. Let's chat! Noacarmel.design@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
I create awesome growth-driven digital experiences ✌🏼
