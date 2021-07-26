Travelly - virtual travel guide

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
So let me introduce you to Travelly. A virtual travel guide where you can book and explore new trips, accommodations and flights. With this concept I wanted to create a travel app that has some different features such as translation assistance and travel blogging. This will eventually lead to more user engagement. Which I think is really important for community building. Which I think is a great way for growing any business.
Hope you guys like this concept! Available for new projects. Let's chat! Noacarmel.design@gmail.com