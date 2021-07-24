Isha Sharma

MINIMUM - A Website Mockup

Isha Sharma
Isha Sharma
  • Save
MINIMUM - A Website Mockup website design prototype website mockup mockup branding ux ui adobexd vector typography design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

This is my exploration with concept Minimum Studio Website mockup.

What do you think?

Press “L” to appreciate it, share your feedback below - it means a lot. :)

Follow me for more updates!

Personal Website || Instagram || LinkedIn || Medium

Isha Sharma
Isha Sharma

More by Isha Sharma

View profile
    • Like