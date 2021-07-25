Eduard Bodak

VanMoof Hero Header Mobile Concept / E-Bike Shop

Hey Dribbblers! 💙

This is the mobile version from the before posted VanMoof Desktop Concept, but with some more content sections. I wanted to keep it simple and clean. Design is made in Adobe XD. The really cool 3D Bikes are from the actual VanMoof Page: https://www.vanmoof.com/

The 3D Bikes was made by wonder vision. They do really great stuff! Check them out: https://www.wonder-vision.com/

Play Icon is from Iconly 2.3 made by PIQO. Check it out! https://www.figma.com/community/file/876509330914541878
Really an awesome Icon set!

Would be happy to hear some feedback if it's too clean or if the clean style is fitting to VanMoof! 😊

