Olympic Dashboard UI Exploration

Olympic Dashboard UI Exploration webapp olympic sports dashboard sports illustration typography minimal design dashboad 2021 trend ux ui
Hello, Dribbblers !!!
This is another Web UI exploration for a Dashboard. Press 'L' to show love and give your valuable feedback.
Hope you guys will like it ........ :)

Thanks !!

For crafting your ideas.
