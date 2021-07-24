PRIME AGRO LOGO

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Guys,
Basically, this is my recent local client work. This company works in agro sides! They need something simple and naturalistic. So I used the Deep green color that's are the natural colors. Hope you guys like this project.
Project Name: Prime Agro 🖤
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nayem.islam.09/
Behance: https://www.behance.net/afeefnayem6
Follow me for more upcoming creative logo and branding identity designs.😇
Thank you for your time
Kind regards
Nayem Islam🖤
