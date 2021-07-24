Afeef Nayem

Afeef Nayem
Afeef Nayem
PRIME AGRO LOGO
Hello Guys,
Basically, this is my recent local client work. This company works in agro sides! They need something simple and naturalistic. So I used the Deep green color that's are the natural colors. Hope you guys like this project.
Project Name: Prime Agro 🖤
Nayem Islam🖤

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
