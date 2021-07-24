Delivery Website Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, guys!
This is a landing page for a delivery website, more slides can be found on my instagram.
Press L and leave a comment. Constructive criticism is greatly appreciated.
Stay tuned for more shots and also follow me on Behance www.behance.net/komapuranga
Instagram @kudzi.ux
Thanks for watching!
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.