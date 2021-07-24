Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Seven

Chris Hemsworth portrait. Made by me

Seven
Seven
  • Save
Chris Hemsworth portrait. Made by me chrishemsworth thor art portrait drawthisinyourstyle illustration drawing digitalart
Download color palette

I used a semi-realistic approach to draw this Chris Hemsworth portrait. This is a redraw to see how much I learned and improved my drawing skills in semi-realistic style

Seven
Seven

More by Seven

View profile
    • Like