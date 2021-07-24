Dara Sand

Pattern 01 | NECH-TO collection

Dara Sand
Dara Sand
  • Save
Pattern 01 | NECH-TO collection digital surface pattern textile design seamless womenswear abstract fashion print graphic design branding design art textile pattern design surface design fabric illustration
Download color palette

Seamless pattern from NECH-TO collection. An unobtrusive, delicate pattern is suitable not only for textiles, but also for other surfaces.

You can find out more about my projects on Behance | Instagram

To buy this pattern please contact me via personal messages.
Thanks!

Dara Sand
Dara Sand

More by Dara Sand

View profile
    • Like