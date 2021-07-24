Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vladimir Pechonkin

Fitness clubs network rebranding concept

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
Hire Me
  • Save
Fitness clubs network rebranding concept for minimalistic minimalism man fitness club sport logotype design business brand logo
Fitness clubs network rebranding concept for minimalistic minimalism man fitness club sport logotype design business brand logo
Fitness clubs network rebranding concept for minimalistic minimalism man fitness club sport logotype design business brand logo
Fitness clubs network rebranding concept for minimalistic minimalism man fitness club sport logotype design business brand logo
Fitness clubs network rebranding concept for minimalistic minimalism man fitness club sport logotype design business brand logo
Download color palette
  1. Sport Life D 2.png
  2. Sport Life КП 9б.png
  3. Sport Life 12.jpg
  4. Sport Life КП.jpg
  5. Sport Life КП 14.jpg

Logo concept for the Sport life Ukraine fitness club network.
This work is a commercial proposal for rebranding for the company and has been submitted for consideration.
The familiar and good idea of ​​the running man has been preserved, but improved: this way the logo is better combined with the font of the name and contains the original idea of ​​combining the first letters, as a hidden meaning. This option looks lighter, more modern, attractive and is similar to a brand that looks impressive on different media.
If you like this proposal, please support it with your comments and likes.
You can compare with the current logo here: sportlife.ua
@sport_life_ua

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
Hire Me

More by Vladimir Pechonkin

View profile
    • Like