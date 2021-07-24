Hello Creative People,

Here is my exploration of Ejob - Job Finder Landing page Web Design that I have created recently. I hope everyone will like the design. Full view

Download template

Don't forget to share your feedback. Feedback is an inspiration for a designer :)

-------------------------------------

❤️ Press "L" if you like the design.

-------------------------------------

Looking for UX/UI Designer for Project?

💌Send me message:isohag450@gmail.com

🎯Chat on Skype

Thanks for watching. Have a good day ❣

Follow me on:

Behance | Instagram | Uplabs | Fiverr