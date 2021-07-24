Trending designs to inspire you
Sribu Website Redesign
Sribu.com was a website based in Indonesia that bridging client and freelance designers. I just took a challenge to redesign their website to meet requirements to be a part of their freelance workers. It would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on this design.
For any question or project inquiries, please contact me : selepasjeda@gmail.com
For any question or project inquiries, please contact me : selepasjeda@gmail.com
