Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Selepas Jeda

Sribu Website Redesign

Selepas Jeda
Selepas Jeda
  • Save
Sribu Website Redesign wordpress branding graphic design app design user experience freelance sribu landing page design landing page web design website ui design ui design user interface interface design interaction design
Download color palette

Sribu Website Redesign

Sribu.com was a website based in Indonesia that bridging client and freelance designers. I just took a challenge to redesign their website to meet requirements to be a part of their freelance workers. It would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on this design.
************
Don't forget to follow me. Thanks for your time and have a good day!
***
For any question or project inquiries, please contact me : selepasjeda@gmail.com

Selepas Jeda
Selepas Jeda

More by Selepas Jeda

View profile
    • Like