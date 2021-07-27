Good for Sale
Ecommerce Template design web ui digital flat simple minimal clean dm sans ui design figma template template clothing website ecommerce

Ecommerce Website Template – Figma

A few of the modules from the product detail page of my ecommerce template.

What's included:
– 85 unique modules
– 45 unique components
– 14 pages designed for desktop & mobile
– Source files for Figma
– Open-source typeface DM Sans

It's available for purchase on Gumroad.

