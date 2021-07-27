🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
A few of the modules from the product detail page of my ecommerce template.
What's included:
– 85 unique modules
– 45 unique components
– 14 pages designed for desktop & mobile
– Source files for Figma
– Open-source typeface DM Sans
It's available for purchase on Gumroad.