Good for Sale
Soren Iverson

Resume Template

Soren Iverson
Soren Iverson
Hire Me
  • Save
Resume Template design black template typography manrope flat simple minimal clean designer indesign template figma template resume template resume

Resume Template - Figma & InDesign

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Resume Template - Figma & InDesign
Download color palette

Resume Template - Figma & InDesign

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Resume Template - Figma & InDesign

Realized over 3,000 people have downloaded my free resume template. It comes with instructions on how to write your resume and is available on Gumroad for download.

Soren Iverson
Soren Iverson
Transformational products, digital experiences & brands.
Hire Me

More by Soren Iverson

View profile
    • Like