Illustration-based identity for a Ukrainian brand Major Cheese

Illustration-based identity for a Ukrainian brand Major Cheese interior design stickers bright vivid colors inspiration vienna hundertwasser ukraine design graphic design landscape ux logo illustration idea vector branding design brand identity design branding ui
Download color palette
  1. cheese_1.jpg
  2. cheese_4.jpg
  3. cheese_2.jpg
  4. cheese_3.jpg
  5. cheese_6.jpg
  6. cheese_5.jpg
  7. cheese_7.jpg
  8. cheese_8.jpg

How inspiring it is when you add a piece of yourself to the work with identity 😊

When I visited Vienna, I was inspired by the work of the artist Hundertwasser. His style is expressive, bright and bold. He loved to depict nature with its curved lines, different kinds of houses and bizarre misterious people.

Therefore, when I started to create an identity for natural cheese curds, for a authentic brand, I found a similarity in their thinking.

This identity based on illustration, I prepared my own patterns with Ukrainian landscapes for each taste and suggested scaling them for different tasks.

This is one of my favorite identities for now. For me it is very important to put together not only the visual message, but also the idea, concept.

Thanks for watching 🙌

