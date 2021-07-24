LifeFlight Emergency Rescue Air Service Tablet App

Emergency rescue is a procedure for moving a victim from a dangerous location to place of safety. Emergency rescue and short distance transfer deal with the movement of victims away from hazardous locations and the use of protective methods to support a victim's body during emergency transfer.

This app useful for the pilot and copilot to enter mission critical data while proceeding with the mission.

Briefing & Decision when assign a mission + create data mission sheet(DMS) tasks management along with the data (Take off/Land time, Engine Start/Stop time, Fuel Start/End, refuel to, etc..)