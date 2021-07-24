Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tiziana Alocci

Data-driven album cover

Data-driven album cover album artwork radial lp record vynil wrap record cover vinyl art vinyl record album cover data visualization infographic dataviz
I start accepting commissions! 🔥
If make music, or know someone who does, and would like a custom record cover/artwork for your album, podcast episode, spotify profile or just to surprise someone with a special artpiece with your love song, send me an mp3 of a track and I'll design one for you.

For more examples of other data-drive song artworks I made check my Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/tiz.alocci/

