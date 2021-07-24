Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Emmanuel Edokpa
Piqo Design

Podcast dashboard design (light) 🎧

Emmanuel Edokpa
Piqo Design
Emmanuel Edokpa for Piqo Design
Podcast dashboard design (light) 🎧
Hello Guys 👋

Here's a podcast dashboard design (light) exploration that helps users listen to live podcasts, create playlists, follow top podcasters and personalize their podcast listening experience.

What do you think? let me know your thoughts 🔥
Piqo Design
Piqo Design
