Hello Guys 👋

Here's a podcast dashboard design (light) exploration that helps users listen to live podcasts, create playlists, follow top podcasters and personalize their podcast listening experience.

What do you think? let me know your thoughts 🔥

And don't forget to press "L" or push "love" if you like it 💕

👋 Let's chat! Info@piqo.design

Follow Piqo Design:

Our Marketplace | Gumroad | IG | BE | TW