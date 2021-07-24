Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tiago Einloft

Personal academic website

Tiago Einloft
Tiago Einloft
  • Save
Personal academic website webpage ui ux landing page design academic
Download color palette

My latest design of a personal academic website. It include a the client's publications, scientific history, info regarding their academic background and contact forms.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Tiago Einloft
Tiago Einloft

More by Tiago Einloft

View profile
    • Like