Here is my new podcast mobile app, in the first screen the upper side has a sequence or serial number of podcast, and in below side you can see the playing podcast, when he slide up then the other screen will be open and than he can control podcast, after that if any one want to know details he can know about it also by last screen, in details screen also can be control his podcast.

💌 Have a project idea?

I'm available for hire

Full-time/part-time (Remote/directly), Contract, or Project base.

Email me: kawser4ahmed@gmail.com

Behance