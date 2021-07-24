Ghitna - Retro Serif Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Here : https://bit.ly/3xYBS5E
Introducing Ghitna Retro Serif!!! Ghitna is a classic and retro serif font. This font is works great for logos, magazine, social media. Already matched up and ready to be used together for your next design! For those of you who are needing a touch of retro, classic, stylish, classy, chic and modernity for your designs, this font was created for you!
Ghitna was built with OpenType features and includes ligatures, alternates, numbers, punctuation, and it also supports other languages.
What you get:
- Ghitna OTF
- Ghitna TTF
- Ghitna WOFF
If there's anything else you are unsure of feel free to pop me a message :) That's it! Have fun using Ghitna Ligature Serif!!!
Feel free to follow, like and share. Thanks so much for checking out my portfolio!