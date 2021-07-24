Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Flyer for local restaurant

Flyer for local restaurant in the city that surrounding by mountains. The location of the restourant is near schools and some universities, the bigger target market is young people (school students and college student), so the design comes up with plalful style.

The food has spicy levels menu and the owner gives name for each level with "valley, hill, summit, eruption, and magma". To support the Playful style, I decide to use illustration that could represents the spicy level base on the names.

Software used: Photoshop + Illustrator

