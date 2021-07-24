Vegan Food Blog Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I am not vegan but the impact vegan food on the environment is undeniable and in the future vegan food would definitely be mainstream. For the people of today that are creating delicious staple recipes of the future I have created this logo.
You can mail me at ruben.cliford.gomes.2003@gmail.com for a personal logo or icon designed.
Thank You for reading!