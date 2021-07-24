Ruben Cliford Gomes

Vegan Food Blog Logo

Ruben Cliford Gomes
Ruben Cliford Gomes
  • Save
Vegan Food Blog Logo vector logo illustration icon design branding
Download color palette

I am not vegan but the impact vegan food on the environment is undeniable and in the future vegan food would definitely be mainstream. For the people of today that are creating delicious staple recipes of the future I have created this logo.
You can mail me at ruben.cliford.gomes.2003@gmail.com for a personal logo or icon designed.
Thank You for reading!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Ruben Cliford Gomes
Ruben Cliford Gomes

More by Ruben Cliford Gomes

View profile
    • Like