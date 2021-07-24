Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Barsha Dahal

Daily UI #012 - E-Commerce Shop (Single Item)

Barsha Dahal
Barsha Dahal
  • Save
Daily UI #012 - E-Commerce Shop (Single Item) ecommerce site business clothes cotton wear ecommerce ui design dribbblers design inspiration design challenge dailyui
Download color palette

Let your body breathe.
Be good to your skin. You'll wear it every day for the rest of your life.

This time I designed a concept for E-Commerce Shop of pure cotton wear.

Hope you like this shot, don't forget about press "L":)

Barsha Dahal
Barsha Dahal

More by Barsha Dahal

View profile
    • Like