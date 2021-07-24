Momo App Authentication

Trending designs to inspire you
She recently broke up with me. So I decided to design an app where I store the moments we spent together. I also want my closest friends to access the app, so I decided to design this authentication where only our closest ones can get access the moments and be a part of them. My goal here is to make this app as cute as possible so that I can put a smile on her face. Hope you also like this concept :)