Momo App Authentication

Momo App Authentication login authentication sign up app onboarding salmanwap cute illustrations cute app cute ui ui
She recently broke up with me. So I decided to design an app where I store the moments we spent together. I also want my closest friends to access the app, so I decided to design this authentication where only our closest ones can get access the moments and be a part of them. My goal here is to make this app as cute as possible so that I can put a smile on her face. Hope you also like this concept :)

