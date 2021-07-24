BARBER SHOP

I have always fascinated towards commercial interior. Decided to do interior for barber shop. Out of the two wall sides, the wall which is on the door side is made up with exposed brick. And the other wall is painted with black color. It is not much visible since the storage cabinets are behind the wall. Even though the black finish fulfils the wall. And I have added backlight to the mirror, cabinets and photo frame which creates a contrast to the wooden floor.

Modeled and rendered in Blender (from scratch)

