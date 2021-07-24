Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Esmaeil Jafari

Presenting Store Script 🛒

Esmaeil Jafari
Esmaeil Jafari
web design ui design clean header minimal desktop landing page design consultant typography header exploration minimal design header design website web header demo application concept design graphic design ui
Hi Everyone 👋
In this design, I tried to put different features for a product on one page so that the user has access to the Demo button, purchase link, documentation, support request button and product social networks.
This is actually a Landing page for a script with Digikala's features for online stores...

Esmaeil Jafari
Esmaeil Jafari

