Flower shop & delivery website design

UI Design:
- 14 pages in total + more that a 100 pages for each bouquete, flower set and plant set;
- Mobile first design;
- Styleguide and a library of components.
UX Design:
- Analysis of previous website, it pros & cons;
- Competitors research;
- Analysis and research of an audience;
- User interview;
- Wireframes, user flows, site mapping;
- Prototyping;
- User test.