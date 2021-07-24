SmartPlant

Trending designs to inspire you
This is "PlantCare"
a concept application for monitoring your plants when you're away from home for a while.
1. Use your LiDAR Scanner to scan your plant, recognize and add your plant.
2. Insert your sensor into the soil and pair it with the app.
3. Get a reminder about watering and attention needs for your plants.