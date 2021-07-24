Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Arash Asghari
SmartPlant

SmartPlant
This is "PlantCare"
a concept application for monitoring your plants when you're away from home for a while.

1. Use your LiDAR Scanner to scan your plant, recognize and add your plant.
2. Insert your sensor into the soil and pair it with the app.
3. Get a reminder about watering and attention needs for your plants.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
We co-create beautiful things that work beautifully.

