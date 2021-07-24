Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Real Estate Logo l Construction Business Logo l Builders Company
This is an attractive, simple, and memorable logo for a Real Estate / Construction Business / Builders Company. I have incorporated house mark, building structure, and letter H together in this logo design.
It is fully ready for sale.
📝I am available📝
★ DM me to start a designing journey
#Email: mdashiqulislamshajal@gmail.com
#Skype: md.ashiqul.islam
#Telegram: AIShajal
Follow me @ l Instagram l Behance l Linkedin l
Thank you for watching.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.