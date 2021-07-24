Real Estate Logo l Construction Business Logo l Builders Company

This is an attractive, simple, and memorable logo for a Real Estate / Construction Business / Builders Company. I have incorporated house mark, building structure, and letter H together in this logo design.

It is fully ready for sale.

📝I am available📝

★ DM me to start a designing journey

#Email: mdashiqulislamshajal@gmail.com

#Skype: md.ashiqul.islam

#Telegram: AIShajal

Follow me @ l Instagram l Behance l Linkedin l

Thank you for watching.