Wilderness

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, folks!
Hope all are you well. Today sharing some of my illustration exploration with vectary 3d + figma, experiement with the 3d and 2d elements, will share the entire process very soon.
Hope you guys enjoy this shot, thanks!
Do Follow me on Dribbble and Instagram and check out my portfolio at
Portfolio
for more updates and concepts.