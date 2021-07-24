Dresden Branding & Design

Fawkes: brand + packaging design

Fawkes: brand + packaging design harry potter type handlettering typography gothic packaging design packaging logo design fawkes phoenix black letter blackletter logo branding design branding brand identity
Fawkes: brand + packaging design

Calling all history and/or Harry Potter nerds. This brand is for you.

In between project deadlines, the Dresden team has been working on a personal project to keep our packaging design skills sharp. We are creating a brand and product mockups for a packaging-heavy industry. Any guesses what type of company it is?

