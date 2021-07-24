Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Fawkes: brand + packaging design
_____
Calling all history and/or Harry Potter nerds. This brand is for you.
In between project deadlines, the Dresden team has been working on a personal project to keep our packaging design skills sharp. We are creating a brand and product mockups for a packaging-heavy industry. Any guesses what type of company it is?