Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mateusz Jędraszczyk | Product Designer

Concept of Witcher Monster Slayer for smartwatches

Mateusz Jędraszczyk | Product Designer
Mateusz Jędraszczyk | Product Designer
  • Save
Concept of Witcher Monster Slayer for smartwatches app game smartwatch witcher product design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi! 👋

After Witcher Monster Slayer came out I was wondering how It could look like on smartwatch. This dribbble shot is concept of different screens from real game on smartphone with my small fixes to make it more convenient on smartwatch.

So folks what do you think?

Link to the game: www.thewitcher.com/pl/en/monster-slayer

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Mateusz Jędraszczyk | Product Designer
Mateusz Jędraszczyk | Product Designer

More by Mateusz Jędraszczyk | Product Designer

View profile
    • Like