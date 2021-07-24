Concept of Witcher Monster Slayer for smartwatches

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi! 👋
After Witcher Monster Slayer came out I was wondering how It could look like on smartwatch. This dribbble shot is concept of different screens from real game on smartphone with my small fixes to make it more convenient on smartwatch.
So folks what do you think?
Link to the game: www.thewitcher.com/pl/en/monster-slayer