Pecel Pincuk

According to Prof. Dr. Ir Murdijati Gardjito, the term pecel comes from the Javanese language —which means squeezed after boiling. Generally, when we mention this type of food, we immediately think of the Madiun or Blitar areas in East Java. Prof. Murdijati Gardjito explained that this dish has appeared hundreds of years ago, in the lives of Indonesians, especially Javanese. In Serat Centhini, written in 1800 AD, you can already find this dish —fresh vegetables topped with peanut sauce.