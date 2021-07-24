Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The redesign of website for Association of psychologists. This association has two main target audiences: experienced specialists (age 45+) and young people who are still studying or want to study as a psychologist, so I tried to make a design that would be modern, but at the same time minimalistic, understandable for an adult audience. and interesting for the young.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.