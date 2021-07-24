Anya Bedrytska

The redesign of website for Association of psychologists

The redesign of website for Association of psychologists. This association has two main target audiences: experienced specialists (age 45+) and young people who are still studying or want to study as a psychologist, so I tried to make a design that would be modern, but at the same time minimalistic, understandable for an adult audience. and interesting for the young.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
